Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

In related news, Director John E. Neal sold 7,057 shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $57,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.