Veris Residential, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Veris Residential has a payout ratio of -62.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Veris Residential to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Veris Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VRE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 240,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

