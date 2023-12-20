Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue None Dividend of $0.13

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 115.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

NYSE APLE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 753,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

