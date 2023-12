John Tarrant Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) Stock

Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR – Get Free Report) insider John Tarrant acquired 2,000,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,000.00 ($51,006.71).

Norwood Systems Limited provides mobile voice, messaging, data, and cyber security services to consumers, enterprises, and carriers worldwide. The company offers World Voicemail, a visual voicemail app; SecondLine for business and personal communication from multiple numbers on a single phone; World Phone for putting a second phone and number on smartphone; World Message, an app-to-app messaging app; World Secure, a Wi-Fi security solution; and World Wi-Fi for finding and securely connecting to Wi-Fi hotspots, as well as Cognitive Voice services.

