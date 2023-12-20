First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. 52,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

In other news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 37,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

