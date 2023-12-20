Melanie Willis Buys 4,000 Shares of PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Stock

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Willis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.53 ($8.41) per share, with a total value of A$50,116.00 ($33,634.90).

PEXA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.67.

Get PEXA Group alerts:

About PEXA Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PEXA Group Limited operates a digital property settlements platform in Australia. The company operates through three segments: PEXA Exchange, PEXA International, and PEXA Digital Growth. It operates electronic lodgement network, a cloud-based platform that enables the lodgement and settlement of property transactions through an integrated digital platform, as well as facilitates the collaboration between customers across the property ecosystem to enable the transfer and settlement of transactions in real property.

Receive News & Ratings for PEXA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEXA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.