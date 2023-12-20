Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 56.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $951.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 321,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 292,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 211,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 932.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 232,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 210,425 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

