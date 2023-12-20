9,969 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,969 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $274.33 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,874,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

