Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 49,414 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.