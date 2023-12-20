Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 49,414 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FISV stock opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
