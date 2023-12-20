Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $5.71 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.95 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

