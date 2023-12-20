Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $265.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.37. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

