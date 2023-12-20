Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

