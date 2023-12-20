Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 4,465 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $169,781,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

CTRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. 891,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

