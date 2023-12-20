Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 28.5% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 36.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 161.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.54. 705,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $83.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

