Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $190,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,458.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 64,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.42. 73,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.16 and a 200 day moving average of $237.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $261.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.