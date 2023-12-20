Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Up 0.1 %

WRK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 986,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

