First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,737. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

