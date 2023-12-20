Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after buying an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDXX traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,148. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

