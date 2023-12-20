Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 5,802 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 384,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

