Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,683 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,235 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,936,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 781,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tripadvisor

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.