SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,076 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL remained flat at $28.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 679,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,905. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.