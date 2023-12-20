Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $31.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $31,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 84,567 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,380,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 472,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

