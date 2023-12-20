iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Lessened by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,556 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 405,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,000. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.