VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.93% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

BATS:ITM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,978 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

