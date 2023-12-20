Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

