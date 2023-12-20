Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.