Single Point Partners LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Single Point Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

