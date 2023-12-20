Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $16.80 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,347,000 after buying an additional 240,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $97.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

