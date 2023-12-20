iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lowered by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.74.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

