Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,137.01. 273,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,077. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $532.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $932.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $884.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

