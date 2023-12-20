CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after buying an additional 1,753,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,115. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

