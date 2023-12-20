Geometric Wealth Advisors Sells 3,344 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Geometric Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,690. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

