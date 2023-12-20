Geometric Wealth Advisors Acquires 145,193 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,019,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,193 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 49.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned 0.78% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $157,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,087,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 100,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

