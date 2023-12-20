CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after acquiring an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 444,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,523. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

