117,489 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. 94,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,259. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

