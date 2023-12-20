Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $239,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.91.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

