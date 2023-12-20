Patten Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

T stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

