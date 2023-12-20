BCS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 128,215 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 128,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,637,000 after buying an additional 416,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after buying an additional 737,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $36.38 during trading on Wednesday. 188,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,419. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

