BCS Wealth Management Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. 19,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $61.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

