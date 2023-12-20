59,291 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,065,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,645,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 1,019.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 878,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 800,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

