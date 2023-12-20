Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 1.4 %

TGT opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

