iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

