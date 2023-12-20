ZClassic Price Tops $0.0755 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $701,252.54 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022314 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

