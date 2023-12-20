Aion (AION) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1,077.49 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00116816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00024631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003341 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.