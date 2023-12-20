Orchid Price Tops $0.0991 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $97.09 million and $34.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

