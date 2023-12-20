Substratum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.59 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.59 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,067.62 or 0.99882618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011945 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00018882 USD and is down -21.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.