Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. Toro has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Toro by 17.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toro by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,444 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Toro by 59.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toro by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

