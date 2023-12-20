Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $46.12 million and approximately $319,579.02 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.08545038 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $329,598.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

