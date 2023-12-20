Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

