DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,395,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,904 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $97,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 73,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,361,484. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

